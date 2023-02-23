Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues holds meeting in Lachin

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters established for the centralized solution of issues in liberated territories, held a meeting in Lachin city, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the relevant state structures included in the working group, the special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts of the East Zangazur Economic Region, the special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), Shusha City State Reserve Department, and employees of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the Karabakh Economic Region.

Opening the meeting, the Working Group Head, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev said that the action plan of the "I State Program on the "Great Return" to the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan" determined the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources as the main executive body for 16 events and one of the executive bodies for 25 events.

It was noted that, in accordance with the soil and climatic conditions of the liberated lands, more than 46,000 tree seedlings were planted on an area of ​​about 66 hectares, work was carried out to install 11 automatic hydrological stations on 10 rivers to assess surface water resources, and an automatic agro-meteorological station was installed in Zangilan district on the territory of the "smart village" Aghali.

In order to restore the ecosystem in the territories liberated from occupation, along with measures to restore forests, create new green areas, and restore infrastructure in specially protected natural areas, projects are being implemented to reintroduce fauna species. To this end, on October 19-20, 2022, an event was held to release 33 gazelles into the territory of the Jabrayil district.

Besides, 408,000 brook trout and carp fry (white and silver carps) were released into the Basitchay, Hakarichay, Bargushad, and Kondalanchay rivers flowing through the territory of Zangilan, Gubadli, and Fuzuli districts, and 400,000 - into the Sugovushan and Khachinchay reservoirs.

The ministry envisages the permanent implementation of projects for reintroducing and enhancing aquatic biological resources.

At the meeting, general information was provided on the results of biological, radioecological, and microbiological monitoring conducted by research institutes operating under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), including the biological diversity, flora and fauna of the Lachin district, and species listed in the Red Book of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the event participants were informed about the work on monitoring, inspection and evaluation of mineral reserves in the liberated territories, including 40 mineral deposits in the Lachin district, the reserves of which have been confirmed in the appropriate manner.

Information was also provided on the work done in the field of environmental impact assessment of projects implemented in the liberated territories, work in the field of agriculture, and solid domestic waste management.

In conclusion, the environmental situation in the Lachin district was discussed, and an exchange of views took place on the upcoming measures in this field.