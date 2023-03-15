PASHA Bank joins another tree planting campaign

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. As a responsible corporate structure, Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank stands for respect for nature and the environment, Trend reports.

The bank has supported a number of initiatives that contribute to the creation of a safe ecological environment. Another such event was held on March 15 in the village of Mushfigabad.

This campaign, organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was held with the participation of representatives of the Central Bank, financial institutions, and associations. As part of the campaign, which was also attended by PASHA Bank personnel, about 300 eldar pines and olive trees were planted on an area of 3 hectares, relevant to the soil and climatic conditions of the Absheron Peninsula.

In addition, the bank has supported a variety of environmental projects across the country, including the restoration of nature on liberated territories and the cleanup of Baku beaches.