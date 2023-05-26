Azerbaijani State Support Agency for NGOs hosts press conference on missing persons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan hosted a press conference of the "Families of Missing Persons in Karabakh" Public Association, Trend reports.

The press conference was attended by family members of 15 missing members of the organization and representatives of NGOs working in the field of assistance to war victims.

Speaking about the establishment and activities of the organization, its chairperson Konul Behbudova noted that the main goal of the organization is to protect the rights of persons missing, taken hostage and prisoners as a result of the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, and their families, collecting information about the missing persons, prisoners, and hostages, supporting activities for their return to the homeland.

Besides, Behbudova called on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), the UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, the Global Alliance on Missing Persons, and other international organizations to raise issues related to the missing citizens of Azerbaijan, captured and taken hostage by Armenia.

