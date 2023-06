BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) delegation headed by President Thomas Bach is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The IOC leadership will observe the competitions of the World Taekwondo Championship, which is being held in Baku.

During the visit, Thomas Bach is scheduled to meet with the leadership of the National Olympic Committee and the Taekwondo Federation of Azerbaijan.

The World Cup is held in Baku Crystal Hall on May 29-June 4.