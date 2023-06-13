Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 13 June 2023 10:21 (UTC +04:00)
Combat duty organized at high level in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar region (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. According to the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the service and combat activity of the units deployed in the liberated territories [after second Karabakh war] is organized at a high level, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Combat service is conducted 24 hours a day in an intensive working mode according to the daily routine, and high-level combat duty is organized in the units stationed at the positions in high-mountainous areas with difficult terrain.

Necessary measures are taken to further increase the combat capability of the servicemen, as well as constant high-level maintenance of combat readiness and moral-psychological state.

Azerbaijan Army’s military personnel serving in the liberated territories are always ready to suppress any possible provocation.

