Azerbaijani General Prosecutor visits military units deployed in liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor Kamran Aliyev visited several military units deployed in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. After familiarizing himself with the conditions created in military units, Kamran Aliyev met with the personnel, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the country is steadily developing in the military sphere as well as in other areas. The glorious victory achieved in the Patriotic War is evidence of this, noted the General Prosecutor.

During the meetings with the soldiers, there were talks on combat training and further improvement of moral and psychological state, establishment of relations in the team within the framework of the requirements stipulated by the legislation, as well as patriotic education of the personnel, strengthening of discipline, law and order, and other issues.

In conclusion, a group of soldiers distinguished in their service were presented with valuable gifts.