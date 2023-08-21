AZAL recommends to purchase tickets from Baku to Nakhchivan and back in advance

Taking into account the expected growth in demand for air transportation en route Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku, the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (“AZAL”) recommends that all passengers planning a travel between these cities purchase tickets in advance.

Peak periods in air traffic are always accompanied by increased passenger traffic and increased demand for flights. In this regard, the airline recommends that passengers purchase tickets in advance to ensure the best choice of departure time and avoid possible inconvenience.

It is important to note that AZAL has increased the number of regular flights from Baku to Nakhchivan and back, bringing them to 10 flights per day. If necessary, the airline is ready to introduce additional flights to meet the demand of passengers.

Tickets can be booked on the airline's official website www.azal.az or purchased at AZAL ticket offices.

The airline has also developed a video instruction that describes in detail the process of buying tickets on the website. The video is available at: https://youtu.be/9PiPTkNkBSU.

In case of additional questions, passengers can contact the call center by e-mail c[email protected] or via WhatsApp by calling +994(55) 204 65 54.