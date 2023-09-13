Azerbaijan prevents marijuana smuggling from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Smuggling of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented, the Azerbaijani State Border Service told Trend.

On September 12 at 13:00 (GMT +4), joint operational and search activities of the State Border Service and State Customs Committee in the territory of the "Horadiz" border detachment of a border post, located near Garaguvandikli village of Azerbaijan's Imishli district resulted in prevention of the smuggling of marijuana (over 6 kg).

Operational and search activities in connection with this incident are underway.

Previously, on September 9, the officers of the "Goytapa" border post, located near Chakhirli village of the Imishli district, prevented the smuggling of over 16 kilograms of marijuana from Iran into Azerbaijan.