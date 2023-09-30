Azerbaijan sends 7 ambulances to Armenians in Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan has sent seven ambulances to Armenian resident of Khankendi, Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports.

A working group headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has been set up to solve social, humanitarian, economic, and infrastructural issues in the Karabakh region upon the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The working group operates within the framework of the Coordination Headquarters for centralized resolution of issues in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the request made by the representatives of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan at the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, 2023, to provide fuel and lubricants, first of all to kindergartens, emergency medical aid, and firefighting services, 24 tons of gasoline and 40 tons of diesel were sent via the Barda-Aghdam-Asgeran-Khankendi road on September 23.