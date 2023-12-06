Baku stages FIA Week-framed sports car expo (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. An exhibition of winning sports cars was held in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku as part of FIA Week, Trend reports.

Winning cars from the Formula One, World Rally Championship (WRC), World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC), FIA World Endurance Championship, and FIA Rallycross Championship were handed to exhibition guests.

Guests-amateurs of races had the opportunity to relive the speed and excitement of contests thanks to the display, which transported them to the realm of technical expertise in motorsport.

In addition to the FIA General Assembly meeting, which is being held in Baku for the first time, meetings of the FIA Foundation and the International Tourism Alliance (AIT), which represent the interests of representatives from the automotive industry, will be held until December 8.

On December 8, at the conclusion of FIA Week in Baku, the FIA Awards Ceremony will be held at the Baku Congress Center to bestow awards in several nominations in the sphere of motor sport.

Famous pilots and winners of FIA racing competitions will come to Baku to participate in the FIA Awards Ceremony.

In general, representatives of automobile organizations from different countries around the world and prominent figures in the field of motor sports have gathered in Azerbaijan to participate in the events within the FIA Week.

In total, representatives of 128 countries, including members of automobile clubs and online participants, as well as FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and other FIA officials, are taking part in FIA events in Baku.

A number of motorsport development projects have been implemented in Azerbaijan in recent years. Baku has been successfully hosting one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world, the Formula 1 Grand Prix, for several years in a row, bringing together fans of motorsport in Baku.

Also, through the mediation of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, a number of activities are carried out to popularize motorsport among young people. Thus, various motorsport competitions and car exhibitions are organized to highlight the history of car creation as well as a number of road safety activities.

The training of automobile pilots in Azerbaijan and the participation of Azerbaijani representatives in international competitions in this field are also proof of the development of motorsport in the country.