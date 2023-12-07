International forum in Aghdam to serve steer world to Azerbaijan's mine problem - official

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 7. The international forum in Aghdam will serve to draw attention to the mine situation in Azerbaijan among the world community and civil society, Executive Director of the NGO State Support Agency Aygun Aliyeva told journalists, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

She spoke at the International Forum "A Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals" held in Aghdam.

It was observed that Aghdam was chosen for the event not by chance, as Aghdam is one of Azerbaijan's liberated lands, and the most mined areas are located there.

She stated that mines and unexploded ordnance are a problem in more than 60 countries throughout the world. Unfortunately, Azerbaijan is one of the first countries on this list.

"The major goal of the International Forum "A Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals" is to show public support for this goal, which Azerbaijan initiated as the 18th UN Development Goal. The forum is also designed to bring civil society institutions and the international community's attention to the mine problem on an equal basis with governmental entities. Activities under the program framework have been ongoing for two days. The Baku Forum was the first event. ANAMA hosted trainings for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working in Azerbaijan, as well as speakers from specialized official bodies. Today, 15 specialists from seven nations are participating in public debates in Aghdam. It is envisaged that at the end of the session, a statement will be adopted with the participation of foreign experts," Aliyeva added.

The International Forum "A Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals," organized by Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations in partnership with the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), which started on December 6, continues in Aghdam.

The forum is attended by 15 international experts from different countries and representatives of local NGOs.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel