Baku to double number of railway stations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. A total of 20 passenger railroad stations are planned to be reconstructed / commissioned / built on the Absheron Peninsula by the end of 2027, including the construction of 4 new stations between Balajari Station and Baku Railway Station, Trend reports, referring to the 'Baku city General Plan 2040'.

Reconstruction of railroad infrastructure passing through Lokbatan settlement is also planned, as well as opening of regular suburban railroads from Lokbatan to Baku Railway Station.

It is envisaged to rehabilitate the line from Bakikhanov station to Zira, consisting of 8 reconstructed stations of Bulbule, Amirjan, Surakhani, Yeni Surakhani, Bina, Gala, Dubendi and Zira, as well as creation of "Garadagh-Guzdek" and "Zabrat-Mashtaga-Zagulba" railway corridors.

In addition, it is planned to lay a new railroad line to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, as well as restore the activity of Hovsan railway station.

A new railway corridor "Binagadi-Mehdiyabad-Fatmayi-Pirshaghi" is planned to be established by 2040 to provide a direct railway connection of the city center with the northern part of the Absheron peninsula and expand the area covered by railway transport.

There are plans to increase the total length of the railway network on the Absheron Peninsula from 195.4 km to 338.6 km and the number of stations from 26 to 54.

