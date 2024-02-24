Armenia trying to cover up its armed provocations with disinformation - Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Armenia is trying to cover up its armed provocations with disinformation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement, Trend reports.

“On February 24 at 12:45, units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the direction of the settlement of Yukhari Shorja, Basarkechyar region, fired from small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the settlement of Yellidzha, Kalbajar region.

The corresponding surveillance means clearly established that the fire was opened from a post of the Armenian armed forces located at the indicated coordinates (40°05'04" N; 45°52'28" E).

In order to conceal the committed armed provocation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense disseminated information that the fire was allegedly opened by the Azerbaijani units, and, to make this misinformation look plausible, indicated the coordinates of the positions of the units of the Azerbaijani Army.

The Azerbaijani units did not open fire from this direction and, in order to ensure sustainable stability on the conditional border, no retaliatory actions were taken in connection with the provocation of the opposite side,” the statement reads.