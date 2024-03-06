Artistic Gymnastics World Cup athletes hone at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Participants in the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) World Cup in artistic gymnastics, which begins on March 7, are now undergoing podium training at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will be held in the National Gymnastics Arena from March 7 through 10, with 67 countries represented.



Azerbaijan's men's artistic gymnastics team will be Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzada, Mansum Safarov, and Murad Agharzayev, while Nazanin Teymurova will compete in the women's artistic gymnastics.

Photo: Zaur Mustafayev

