Azerbaijan offers excellent conditions for athletes - US coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. We have been warmly welcomed in Baku, where excellent conditions for athletes have been established, US women's gymnastics coach Marnie Futch told Trend.

"This is my first visit to Azerbaijan. Both me and the gymnasts from the US national team were delighted with the warm reception. The people here are exceptionally friendly and welcoming. The National Gymnastics Arena, hosting the World Cup, provides excellent facilities for the gymnasts," she said.

Futch emphasized that she hopes for the successful performance of her team at the World Cup in Baku.

"I anticipate our gymnasts putting forth strong performances, reaching the finals, and hopefully securing medals," the US coach added.

The Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is taking place at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena from March 7 to 10, with participants from 67 countries.

Azerbaijan is represented in the men's artistic gymnastics by Nikita Simonov (rings), Ivan Tikhonov (pommel horse, vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar), Rasul Ahmadzade (pommel horse, parallel bars), Mansum Safarov (horizontal bar, floor exercise), Murad Agharzayev (floor exercise), and in women's artistic gymnastics by Nazanin Teymurova (vault, balance beam, floor exercise).

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel