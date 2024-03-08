Azerbaijan's multicultural coexistence experience valued in world as sample - CMD chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Azerbaijan's experience of multicultural coexistence in the environment of interreligious, interfaith harmony is valued worldwide as a model, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Department (CMD) Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade said during panel discussions at the international scientific conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that it is due to the commitment to national-spiritual values that the Azerbaijani people, who have ancient traditions of statehood, have been able to preserve their existence and national identity to this day.

"Having united all our citizens, irrespective of language, religion, or nationality, around the ideas of national and spiritual unity, Azerbaijan has become a state capable of presenting the ideas of multiculturalism, and Islamic solidarity to the world today. President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, who appreciates the universal significance of Islamic values and makes practical efforts to promote and protect the peace-loving essence of our holy religion on a global scale, has taken such wise decisions as declaring the "Year of Multiculturalism", "Year of Islamic Solidarity", the Baku Process initiated by the head of state himself, thus making a great contribution to the work of inter-religious dialogue and inter-civilizational cooperation at the global level," he emphasized.

The CMD Chairman also mentioned that throughout the country, including in the territories liberated from occupation, mosques and shrines, restored and exquisitely reconstructed with respect for religious and spiritual heritage, places of worship belonging to all religions, are a manifestation of high attention and multicultural state thinking.

"Azerbaijan's organization of international conferences on Islamophobia has already become a tradition. Practical efforts of the Azerbaijani state, known for its deep respect for progressive, religious and spiritual values of the Islamic world, the atmosphere of inter-religious mutual understanding and brotherhood, enhance its authority on a global scale, strengthen its position at all international levels," he added.

To note, an international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

