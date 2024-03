BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Azerbaijani judoka Rashid Mamedaliyev has won a silver medal at the Grand Slam tournament held in Antalya, Türkiye, Trend reports.

The athlete, who competed in the 73 kg weight category, lost to Moldovan Adil Osmanov in the final.

Thus, the national team won its first medal in the competition.

At the Grand Slam tournament, which will last until March 31, Azerbaijan is represented by nine judokas.