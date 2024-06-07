Armenia appropriates work of famous Azerbaijani composer - joint statement UPDATED

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Ministry of Culture and the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan have published a joint statement in connection with the appropriation of music from the operetta of the Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, “If Not That One, Then This One,” and other examples of Azerbaijani musical heritage by Armenia, Trend reports.

The statement notes that an excerpt from the music for the operetta by Hajibayli, “If Not That One, Then This One,” was posted on the YouTube platform under the name “Dance of Vagharshapat," allegedly written by the Armenian composer Arno Babajanyan, which caused natural indignation and protest in Azerbaijani society.

According to the statement, Uzeyir Hajibayli composed the music for the 'If Not That One, Then This One' operetta in 1910 and wrote its libretto in 1913. The operetta, a four-act musical comedy, premiered on October 25, 1913, at Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev's theater in Baku to enthusiastic applause. Huseyn Arablinski directed the performance, with Muslim Magomayev as the conductor.

“First, it is widely acknowledged that Uzeyir Hajibayli is the composer and librettist of 'If Not That One, Then This One', supported by numerous sources such as period records, posters, sheet music, and other documents. Second, the operetta’s libretto has been translated into many languages and staged internationally. Third, based on the operetta, a film with the same title was produced by Azerbaijanfilm Studio in 1956. The film's script was written by Sabit Rahman, directed by Huseyn Seyidzadeh, and the music was edited by renowned Azerbaijani composer Fikret Amirov,” the statement reads.

It is also highlighted that Armenia, as a UN member state, neglects numerous obligations it has committed to under international agreements to protect intellectual property rights and continues to blatantly violate international legal norms in this field, similar to other issues.

“We call on the relevant Armenian state bodies to cease the appropriation of Uzeyir Hajibayli’s works 'If Not That One, Then This One' and 'Arshin Mal Alan', restore Hajibayli’s copyright, and urgently investigate and address the widespread misappropriation of Azerbaijani cultural heritage, particularly musical heritage, within Armenia or by its entities. Those responsible should be held accountable in accordance with international law and national legislation,” the statement reads.

