Azerbaijan spots additional mines in liberated territories over past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. More mines and unexploded ordnances were found in Azerbaijan's liberated territories last week (June 3–9), a source in the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

According to the source, 88 anti-tank, 47 anti-personnel mines, and 615 unexploded ordnances were found during demining operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan in the reporting period.

A total of 1,362 hectares of land have been demined, the source added.

The demining operations were carried out by employees of ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

