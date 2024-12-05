Remarkable events grace Shusha this year - Azerbaijani minister

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 5. This year has become memorable for Shusha city, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov told reporters on the sidelines of the "Shusha – OIC Youth Capital 2024" international program closure ceremony, Trend reports.

He illuminated the tapestry of time, revealing that a myriad of gatherings have danced through the halls and historical spots of Shusha across the seasons.

"Youth from the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have organized interesting events here. As you know, this year, together with ICESCO, an international forum 'By Youth For Youth' was held in Shusha," said the minister.

Gayibov emphasized that Azerbaijani youth actively participate in large-scale events organized by the nation.

He stated that the youth demonstrated significant engagement in activities associated with the 'Youth Capital of the OIC – Lankaran city' initiative, as well as events related to COP29.

"Events related to youth are held with the support of the government. President Ilham Aliyev always pays great attention to and cares for the youth," the minister added.

To note, in October 2023, the 11th session of the OIC Youth Forum Executive Board declared Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh, as the OIC Youth Capital for 2024.

Moreover, on April 17, 2024, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree “On measures connected with the election of Shusha city as the youth capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for 2024”.

