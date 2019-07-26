Azerbaijan has issued over 20,000 e-signature certificates

26 July 2019 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan has issued 20,376 electronic signature (e-signature) certificates for the first half of the current year, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Some 13,484 e-signature certificates were issued to state structures; 4,458 to juridical and natural persons; 2,402 to private citizens; and 32 to non-residents.

Furthermore, 2,850 e-signature certificates were issued during the current month, including 1,742 to governmental agencies, 822 to juridical and natural persons, and 286 to private citizens.

Since the commencement of the activities of the National Certification Services Center of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies in 2011 and until July 1, 2019, 187,314 e-signature certificates were issued to state agencies; 46,034 to juridical and natural persons (entrepreneurs); and 36,478 to private citizens.

The increase in the number of users of electronic signatures also affects the number of transactions in this area. Over the past year, 8,992,379 authentication and e-signature operations were carried out by state agencies; 1,645,574 by juridical and natural persons; and 37,340 by private citizens.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s NIKOIL Bank issues loans worth more than 250M manat
Finance 16:17
Azerbaijani judoka hopes for gold at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 16:08
Oil transportation via BTC through Turkey down
Oil&Gas 15:58
Ukrainian gymnast grabs gold in EYOF Baku 2019 floor exercises (PHOTO)
Society 15:43
Azerbaijan’s Premium Bank significantly increases assets
Economy 15:39
Azerbaijani MFA: Azerbaijan retains right to respond appropriately to such provocations by Armenia
Politics 15:37
Latest
Azerbaijan’s NIKOIL Bank issues loans worth more than 250M manat
Finance 16:17
Indonesian volcano erupts near third-biggest city
Other News 16:12
OSCE consulting Turkmenistan in countering terrorist activities
Turkmenistan 16:08
Azerbaijani judoka hopes for gold at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 16:08
Turkey eyes to increase tourism revenues - ministry
Economy 16:05
Iran exports 150 tons of eggs to Iraq daily
Economy 16:04
Oil transportation via BTC through Turkey down
Oil&Gas 15:58
Ukrainian gymnast grabs gold in EYOF Baku 2019 floor exercises (PHOTO)
Society 15:43
Twitter beats on revenue, sees rise in daily users viewing ads
Other News 15:41