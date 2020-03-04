Threat of coronavirus does not affect business activity of Azerbaijan, Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

It is not necessary to talk about some kind of influence of coronavirus on economic activity between Azerbaijan and Russia, Chairman of the Management Board of the VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) Evgeny Kirin said at a press conference on the results of the activities of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) in 2019, Trend reports.

Kirin noted that the problem with the spread of coronavirus did not affect the work of the bank and expressed confidence that the outbreak of COVID-19 did not affect business activity between the two countries either.

“We surely carry out certain preventive measures in order to prevent the likely occurrence and spread of the disease, but there is no serious threat to our work and it is not expected,” the chairman said.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $167.1 million in January 2020, remaining almost unchanged, compared to January 2019. In 2019, the trade turnover between these countries exceeded 3 billion manat ($1.7 million).

Moreover, the volume of exports from Azerbaijan to Russia in the structure of the trade turnover exceeded $50 million in January 2020, which is 2.5 percent or $1.2 million more compared to the same month of 2019.

