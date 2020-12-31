Azerbaijan reveals data on countrywide gas supply level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The gas supply level in Azerbaijan has reached 96 percent as to date, Director General of Azerigaz Production Union, Ruslan Aliyev said, Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, gas has been supplied to nearly 5,200 housing estates in 42 settlements and to 8,500 housing estates in 43 residential areas around the country out of 43 settlements and 43 residential areas scheduled for 2020, and the work on gas supply still continues in 1 settlement.

"In 2009, the level of gas supply in the country amounted to 62.2 percent, but now it’s more than 96 percent. Within the state programs of socio-economic development of regions for 2009-2020, Azerigaz has provided gas to 1,668 settlements in various regions of the country. Taking into account the gas supply projects implemented this year, by the end of 2020, 2,449 settlements will be provided with gas," he summed up.