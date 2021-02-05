Import of poultry meat to Azerbaijan from India, Wales, and Germany limited

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Trend:

In accordance with the data of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) on the epizootic situation in the world, the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency is taking appropriate measures to protect against infectious animal diseases that may penetrate Azerbaijan from other countries, the Agency told Trend on Feb. 4.

In accordance with the information, a highly pathogenic disease "bird flu" has been revealed in the Indian Maharashtra and Gujarat states, on Anglesey island in Wales, and Bavaria federal state in Germany.

In this regard, taking into account the zoning principle in accordance with the OIE Terrestrial Animal Health Code, a temporary restriction was imposed on the import of all types of live birds and poultry products from Maharashtra and Gujarat states of India, Anglesey island of Wales, and Bavaria federal state of Germany to Azerbaijan.

At the same time, a corresponding appeal was sent to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee to strengthen control measures regarding the necessary actions in connection with arriving and transit vehicles from India, Wales, and Germany.