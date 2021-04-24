Baku seaport to handle transit medical equipment cargo for Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.24

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Baku International Sea Trade Port will handle transit medical equipment cargo intended for Kyrgyzstan, a source in the port told Trend on Apr.24.

According to the source, the cargo was sent by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation within the framework of assistance to Kyrgyzstan and is currently in the port of Baku.

"Ten trucks will be loaded onto ferry ships and sent to Kazakhstan, and from there to Kyrgyzstan," added the source.

