Chinese border port Huichun's cargo volume up 300 pct
Import and export cargo volumes at the border rail port of Huichun in northeast China's Jilin Province have exceeded 2 million tonnes so far this year, an annual rise of 300 percent, according to the border checkpoint in Huichun, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Located in easternmost Jilin, Huichun borders Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Thanks to China-Europe freight trains and the railway that links China and Russia, the freight volume of Huichun border rail port has risen significantly this year, with goods mainly including automobile glass, tires, bearings and daily necessities.
