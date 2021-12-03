Azerbaijan to strengthen control over allocation of subsidies

Economy 3 December 2021 13:15 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to strengthen control over allocation of subsidies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

The control over the allocation of subsidies will be strengthened in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on Dec. 3, Trend reports.

Asadov also stressed that a big amount of funds is envisaged in the Azerbaijani state budget for 2022 to ensure food security.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Russia records over 32,900 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Russia records over 32,900 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Average salary in Israel rises 2.9%
Average salary in Israel rises 2.9%
New U.S. COVID-19 international travel testing rules take effect Monday
New U.S. COVID-19 international travel testing rules take effect Monday
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azernews newspaper selected as media partner of ECO from Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 13:37
bp is first company to use flexible approach in management of energy resources during pandemic Oil&Gas 13:34
Turkey’s fuel exports to Georgia plummet Georgia 13:32
EU firms in infrastructure sector spent higher share of their investment on energy efficiency Oil&Gas 13:22
Azerbaijan to strengthen control over allocation of subsidies Economy 13:15
Share of EU firms investing in improving energy efficiency falls Oil&Gas 13:11
Partnered with Azerbaijani banks, VISA actively developing technologies for issuing digital cards Economy 13:09
Azerbaijan expands list of goods not covered by VAT refund Economy 13:07
Georgia’s electricity exports triple Georgia 13:06
Azerbaijan’s justice ministry talks number of people released under amnesty act (PHOTO) Society 13:05
Further strengthening of Azerbaijan's army is one of important tasks – PM Politics 13:02
Azerbaijan discloses expenses on COVID-19 vaccination Society 13:02
Opening of Zangazur corridor is one of most important issues – PM Politics 13:01
Azerbaijani Parliament adopts amendments to Tax Code Economy 13:00
Over half of EU firms affected by physical climate change risks Oil&Gas 12:59
Russia records over 32,900 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours Russia 12:51
Head of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service visits servicemen injured in recent helicopter crash Society 12:38
Average salary in Israel rises 2.9% Israel 12:27
EDB may help Uzbekistan to solve problems related to water, energy shortages Uzbekistan 12:17
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for local Aliaga port in 10M2021 Turkey 12:13
Azerbaijani parliament approves subsistence minimum size for 2022 Economy 12:12
Azerbaijan’s parliament adopts amount of need criterion for 2022 Economy 12:11
Azerbaijani Parliament adopts budget of State Social Protection Fund for 2022 Economy 12:11
Azerbaijan’s justice ministry talks number of people released under amnesty act from correctional institution No. 1 (PHOTO) Society 12:10
Kazakhstan reports increase in bilateral trade with Germany Business 12:09
New U.S. COVID-19 international travel testing rules take effect Monday US 12:01
Azerbaijan’s justice ministry reveals number of people released under amnesty act (PHOTO) Society 11:53
Value of Azerbaijan's export to Italy grows in 10M2021 Economy 11:51
Azerbaijan’s parliament adopts state budget for 2022 Economy 11:50
Georgia shares data on consumer price index, inflation rate Georgia 11:49
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for purchase of medical equipment Tenders 11:49
Uzbekistan to consider five main directions of development of co-op with EAEU Uzbekistan 11:46
Azerbaijan’s parliament honors memory of servicemen who died in helicopter crash Society 11:35
Nobel Oil Announces Major Rebrand Society 11:33
Warrant officer of Azerbaijan Army dies in accident Society 11:21
Kazakhstan's monthly food price indicators rising Business 11:20
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 3 Georgia 11:04
Snam finalizes acquisition of stake in East Mediterranean Gas Company Oil&Gas 11:02
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 11:02
Azerbaijan allows 'UK Anglo Asian Mining' to develop Vezhnali deposit in Zangilan district Economy 10:56
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 10:47
SOFAZ significantly increases volume of currency sold at auctions Economy 10:47
World community should support efforts to normalize Armenia-Azerbaijan relations – FM Politics 10:46
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipments via local ports from Algeria for 10M2021 Turkey 10:36
Flight recorders to help reveal cause of helicopter crash in Azerbaijan – security expert Society 10:35
Natural gas prices may face headwinds from Omicron variant Oil&Gas 10:31
OPEC+ decision adds substantial downside risk to oil prices Oil&Gas 10:27
FLNG solutions could become more common in regions with large reserves of untapped natural gas Oil&Gas 10:17
Azerbaijani, Turkish online portals sign memorandum of understanding Azerbaijan 10:11
Belarus ready to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories – FM Politics 10:10
Georgia becomes member of UN World Tourism Organization Executive Board Georgia 10:09
Kazakh Ulba Metallurgical Plant opens tender for cargo insurance Tenders 10:07
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 2 Uzbekistan 10:03
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals amount of foreign currency sold via auction Finance 10:02
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 3 Finance 09:59
Oil rises on OPEC+ plan to meet if Omicron hits fuel demand Oil&Gas 09:47
Azerbaijan increases electricity imports from Iran, Russia, Georgia Oil&Gas 09:33
Action plan underway within 'Peace4Culture' initiative - Azerbaijani minister Society 09:32
FMs of Azerbaijan, Greece talk current state of bilateral relations (PHOTO) Politics 09:30
Icelandic companies ready to co-op with Azerbaijan in renewable energy field Politics 09:28
SOCAR employee goes missing in Caspian Sea Society 09:20
France's Macron nears UAE Rafale fighter jet deal Europe 08:36
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:00
SpaceX delivers 50 satellites into orbit World 07:13
724 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 06:27
U.S. to restart Trump-era border program forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico US 05:31
Coronavirus cases in South Africa nearly triple in three days World 04:29
Apple reveals 2021 App Store Award winners Other News 03:47
Ronaldo passes 800-goal mark with double in win over Arsenal World 02:41
Germany to introduce stricter COVID-19 restrictions for unvaccinated people Europe 01:49
France, in letter to Boris Johnson, rejects idea of joint border patrol in Channel Europe 00:48
Turkey's foreign trade turnover grows in October 2021 Turkey 00:01
Egyptian Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with helicopter crash (PHOTO) Politics 2 December 23:49
Kazakhstan ratifies agreements on military-technical assistance with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan 2 December 23:07
European Peace Facility allocates €12.75 mln to Georgian Defence Forces Georgia 2 December 22:37
Turkey won't prioritize high interest rates: New Finance Minister Turkey 2 December 22:05
Iran intends to actively participate in negotiations in Vienna Nuclear Program 2 December 21:16
Armenia did not provide Azerbaijan with all maps of minefields - FM Politics 2 December 20:24
Azerbaijan to increase its transit potential within One Belt - One Road project - expert Transport 2 December 19:58
Azerbaijan's oil production quota within OPEC + to increase in Jan. 2022 Economy 2 December 19:47
Armenia does not fulfill all obligations within trilateral statement - Azerbaijani FM Politics 2 December 19:33
Karabakh conflict, which lasted for almost 30 years, is over – Azerbaijani FM Politics 2 December 19:32
President Ilham Aliyev receives President of US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (VIDEO) Politics 2 December 19:17
Azerbaijan proposed measures for post-war co-op to OSCE and still awaiting response – FM Politics 2 December 19:16
Meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia in Sochi is huge step forward – FM Politics 2 December 19:12
Azerbaijani FM meets with US Secretary of State (PHOTO) Politics 2 December 19:03
Azerbaijan may increase funding for science and education sectors ICT 2 December 19:01
Azerbaijani, Estonian FMs meet within 28th OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm Politics 2 December 19:00
President Ilham Aliyev receives world-renowned scientist Aziz Sancar (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 2 December 18:34
Azerbaijani investment company discloses projected net profit for 2021 Economy 2 December 18:18
Uzbekstan to acquire additional shares in IBRD and IFC Uzbekistan 2 December 18:06
US Secretary of State welcomes resumption of direct dialogue between gov'ts of Azerbaijan, Armenia Politics 2 December 18:06
Azerbaijan's Azerpost revises tariffs for some financial services Finance 2 December 18:01
Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 2 December 17:59
Chinese corporation begins construction of new cement plant in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 2 December 17:59
Azerbaijan can build modern society through digital transformation – minister ICT 2 December 17:58
Digital transformation in Azerbaijan is tool for improving society - minister ICT 2 December 17:58
Uzbek Central Bank notes growth in volume of loans issued to individuals Uzbekistan 2 December 17:58
Strategic partnership of Azerbaijan, Israel isn't only in diplomatic relations – ambassador Politics 2 December 17:56
Russia imposes two-week quarantine for arrivals from South Africa Russia 2 December 17:55
All news