Azerbaijan to strengthen control over allocation of subsidies
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
Trend:
The control over the allocation of subsidies will be strengthened in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on Dec. 3, Trend reports.
Asadov also stressed that a big amount of funds is envisaged in the Azerbaijani state budget for 2022 to ensure food security.
