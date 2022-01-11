Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action exempted from VAT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree changing the "List of legal entities of public law exempted from value added tax (VAT) for carrying out the work and rendering the services through funds allocated from the state budget".

According to the decree, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has been included in the list of legal entities of public law exempted from VAT for carrying out the work and rendering the services through funds allocated from the state budget.