Azerbaijan’s Baku hosts media tour to TEKNOFEST festival venue (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. A media tour has been organized in Baku to the place where the TEKNOFEST festival will take place (territory of Baku Crystal Hall) Trend reports.

Presentations of technology companies and ministries of Turkey and Azerbaijan will take place in the tents set up on the territory of Baku Crystal Hall.

Advisor to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Bayramov noted that TEKNOFEST will be held outside Turkey for the first time - in Azerbaijan.

"A number of technology competitions will be organized within the framework of the festival. An air show with the participation of Turkish and Azerbaijani pilots will also be demonstrated. The development of technology in Azerbaijan is one of the priority issues. This festival is important for increasing the interest of young people in technology," Bayramov added.

TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival will be held in Azerbaijan from May 26 through May 29.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

