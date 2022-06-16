Cabinet of Ministers to submit Competition Code to Azerbaijani Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry has prepared and submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers a Competition Code that meets modern challenging, Head of State Service Mammad Abbasbayli said at the opening of the Partners and Business Baku 2022 exhibition and conference, Trend reports.

Abbasbayli noted that this document will be submitted to Azerbaijan’s Parliament (Milli Majlis).

"We hope that the Competition Code will be presented to Milli Majlis at the autumn session this year," Abbasbayli added.