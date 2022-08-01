Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to co-operate on protection of rights of entrepreneurs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Tashkent hosted the 11th session of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission on August 1, Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend.

As the agency noted, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the SMBDA and the Commissioner for the Protection of Rights and Legitimate Interests of Entrepreneurs under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan within the framework of the meeting.

The MoU envisages cooperation, joint and coordinated actions of the two countries in protecting the rights and legitimate interests of entrepreneurs.