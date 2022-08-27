Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate August 15 1.7 August 22 1.7 August 16 1.7 August 23 1.7 August 17 1.7 August 24 1.7 August 18 1.7 August 25 1.7 August 19 1.7 August 26 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0129 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate lowered by 0.0318 and amounted to 1.6965 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate August 15 1.7426 August 22 1.7065 August 16 1.7269 August 23 1.6891 August 17 1.7309 August 24 1.6933 August 18 1.7284 August 25 1.7001 August 19 1.7129 August 26 1.6936 Average weekly 1.7283 Average weekly 1.6965

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate increased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0283 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate August 15 0.0277 August 22 0.0286 August 16 0.0277 August 23 0.0283 August 17 0.0278 August 24 0.0284 August 18 0.0281 August 25 0.0282 August 19 0.0283 August 26 0.0281 Average weekly 0.0279 Average weekly 0.0283

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate decreased by 0.0009 manat and totaled 0.0937 manat.