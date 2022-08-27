...
Economy Materials 27 August 2022 14:20 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

August 15

1.7

August 22

1.7

August 16

1.7

August 23

1.7

August 17

1.7

August 24

1.7

August 18

1.7

August 25

1.7

August 19

1.7

August 26

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0129 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate lowered by 0.0318 and amounted to 1.6965 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

August 15

1.7426

August 22

1.7065

August 16

1.7269

August 23

1.6891

August 17

1.7309

August 24

1.6933

August 18

1.7284

August 25

1.7001

August 19

1.7129

August 26

1.6936

Average weekly

1.7283

Average weekly

1.6965

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate increased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0283 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

August 15

0.0277

August 22

0.0286

August 16

0.0277

August 23

0.0283

August 17

0.0278

August 24

0.0284

August 18

0.0281

August 25

0.0282

August 19

0.0283

August 26

0.0281

Average weekly

0.0279

Average weekly

0.0283

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate decreased by 0.0009 manat and totaled 0.0937 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

August 15

0.0947

August 22

0.0939

August 16

0.0947

August 23

0.0939

August 17

0.0947

August 24

0.0938

August 18

0.0947

August 25

0.0936

August 19

0.0940

August 26

0.0935

Average weekly

0.0946

Average weekly

0.0937
