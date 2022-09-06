Azerbaijan and Czech Republic discuss development of economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Co-chairman of Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic Sahib Mammadov met up with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan Milan Sedlacek, Trend reports via Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, both sides discussed issues on development of commercial and economic relations and partnership on investment projects.

Azerbaijan and Czech Republic have broad opportunities to expand cooperation in investment, trade, industry, innovation, transport and transit and tourism fields. Furthermore, opportunity of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Czech companies on 'Smart city' and 'Smart village' projects was noted.

During the meeting, the favorable business and investment environment created in Azerbaijan, restoration and construction works in the territories liberated of Azerbaijan were discussed.

Czech companies were invited to actively cooperate with Azerbaijan.