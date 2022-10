BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Sessions of the General Meeting and the Supervisory Board of the InterAL LLC involved the founders of the joint venture – Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC, Azeraluminium LLC (a subsidiary of the OJSC) and Achenbach Alfa GmbH, the OJSC told Trend.

The meeting addressed a number of issues, including the authorized capital growth, approval of the interim budget, determination of the joint venture's structure, as well as the adoption of relevant decisions.