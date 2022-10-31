FAO talks new co-op program with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The new phase of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) partnership program in Azerbaijan will be adopted soon, Viorel Gutu, sub-regional coordinator for Central Asia at FAO, told Trend on October 31.

"We very much hope that the second stage of the FAO-Azerbaijan partnership program will be accepted by the Government soon, and our cooperation will reach a completely different level," he said.

According to the coordinator, technical problems that FAO can solve in the field of rural development can lead to practical results on the ground and significantly improve the lives of residents, especially in the rural areas of Azerbaijan, as well as impact various environmental issues.

Gutu pointed out that FAO is focused on protection of natural resources, i.e. soil, water, biodiversity, which are key to efficient agricultural production.

"We proceed with intensive dialogue with the Government of Azerbaijan in various fields. I have already met with the Minister of Agriculture, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources. We have several initiatives at the regional level that we would like to promote more extensively in Azerbaijan. We have a very close and active cooperation, and we will work together to further expand it," he added.

