...
Azerbaijani currency rates for November 1

Economy Materials 1 November 2022 09:27 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1.The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat as of November 1, 2022 is set at 1.7 and 1.6839 manat, respectively, Trend reports via Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to CBA the manat rate to other currencies on November 1 is as follows:

Currencies

Official exchange rate

1 US dollar

USD

1.7

1 Euro

EUR

1.6839

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.0915

1 Argentine peso

ARS

0.0108

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

0.6732

1 Brazil real

BRL

0.3282

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.4628

1 South African rand

ZAR

0.0929

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.1196

1 Czech koruna

CZK

0.0688

1 Chilean peso

CLP

0.1802

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2327

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2261

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0.6138

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2166

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.0205

1 British pound

GBP

1.9557

100 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

0.0109

100 Iranian rials

IRR

0.004

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0.1545

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1.6991

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.4815

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1.2514

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5.4889

1 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.0036

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.0205

100 Lebanese pound

LBP

0.1119

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

0.3591

1 Mexican peso

MXN

0.0859

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.0883

1 Egyptian pound

EGP

0.0704

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.1642

100 Uzbek soum

UZS

0.0152

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.3571

1 Russian ruble

RUB

0.0275

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1.2026

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

0.4525

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

XDR

2.1816

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.0913

1 Taiwan dollar

TWD

0.0527

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

0.1655

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvna

UAH

0.0462

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.1454

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

0.9953

