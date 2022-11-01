Azerbaijani currency rates for November 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1.The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat as of November 1, 2022 is set at 1.7 and 1.6839 manat, respectively, Trend reports via Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
According to CBA the manat rate to other currencies on November 1 is as follows:
|
Currencies
|
Official exchange rate
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 Euro
|
EUR
|
1.6839
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.0915
|
1 Argentine peso
|
ARS
|
0.0108
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
0.6732
|
1 Brazil real
|
BRL
|
0.3282
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.4628
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
0.0929
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.1196
|
1 Czech koruna
|
CZK
|
0.0688
|
1 Chilean peso
|
CLP
|
0.1802
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.2327
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.2261
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0.6138
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.2166
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.0205
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
1.9557
|
100 Indonesian rupiah
|
IDR
|
0.0109
|
100 Iranian rials
|
IRR
|
0.004
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0.1545
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
1.6991
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.4815
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1.2514
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5.4889
|
1 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.0036
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.0205
|
100 Lebanese pound
|
LBP
|
0.1119
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
0.3591
|
1 Mexican peso
|
MXN
|
0.0859
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.0883
|
1 Egyptian pound
|
EGP
|
0.0704
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.1642
|
100 Uzbek soum
|
UZS
|
0.0152
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.3571
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
0.0275
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.2026
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
0.4525
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)
|
XDR
|
2.1816
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0.0913
|
1 Taiwan dollar
|
TWD
|
0.0527
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
0.1655
|
1 New Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvna
|
UAH
|
0.0462
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.1454
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
0.9953