More enterprises obtain resident status in Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Rail Trans Service LLC, Mister Decor LLC, Almet Holding CJSC and Eel Electric LLC have obtained the status of a resident in Aghdam Industrial Park under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbaraov's Twitter post.

More than 250 permanent jobs will be created at the enterprises with the total investment volume of 27 million manat ($15.8 million), he said.

Currently, the number of residents in Aghdam Industrial Park stands at 11.