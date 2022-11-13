Azerbaijan reveals investment value of enterprises residents of Aghdam Industrial Park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. New residents of Aghdam Industrial Park are investing 26.6 million manat ($15.6 million) in establishing enterprises, Trend reports citing Economic Zones Development Agency,

Four more companies received the status of the resident of the park.

"Rail Trans Service LLC, Mister Decor LLC, Almet Holding CJSC and Eel Electric LLC have obtained the status of a resident in Aghdam Industrial Park. These companies are aimed at creating enterprises for the production of automated and telemechanical systems, and paper. Almet Holding CJSC will establish manufacturing of steel products (nails, nuts, bolts and etc.) and Eel Electric plans to produce electric equipment and devices. The total investment value of the projects of companies is 26.6 million manat ($15.6 million). These residents will create 251 permanent jobs," the agency said.

The products of these companies will be aimed at meeting both domestic needs and export.