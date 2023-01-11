AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom step into active phase of the implementation of the Trans-Caspian project (FOTO)

AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom, the leading telecommunications companies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, have signed an "Agreement on the terms of cooperation" within the framework of the project on laying a fiber-optic communication line (FOCL) along the bottom of the Caspian Sea. The agreement is the essential document of the strategic partnership and defines the main terms of cooperation between the two companies within the framework of the previously signed memorandum.

The Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Communication Line project along the bottom of the Caspian Sea on the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan route is part of the large-scale “Digital Silk Way” project, which envisages the formation of digital telecommunication corridor between Europe and Asia.

“The implementation of this project is very important for both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. For Kazakhstan and Asian countries this is a new alternative route, as well as an improvement of the network connectivity and reliability, while for Azerbaijan it means a transformation into a regional digital hub. The historic Silk Way is being digitally reborn, and this route will allow transmission of hundreds of terabytes of information. This will accelerate the development of data storage and processing infrastructure along the entire route. The transmission of data flows from Asia to Europe through Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will create new opportunities for the development of digital business in the region,” said Sergey Nazarenko, Chief Operations Officer at AzerTelecom.

Telecom operators are confident that the project will serve as a driver to accelerate the formation of a new digital telecommunications corridor and help reach a higher level of development of a high-speed and secure data transmission infrastructure, as well as strengthen trade and other ties.

“The FOCL laying project is very important for Kazakhstan. With its implementation, we will get an additional access to international traffic and a new channel, which will ensure the transit of the global traffic flow from Asian countries through Kazakhstan and via a submarine cable to Azerbaijan with further access to Europe through Georgia, the Black Sea, and Bulgaria. In addition, within this project, we will be able to simultaneously create other large infrastructure projects, such as a superhighway or, for example, the construction of new Data Centers. As a result of the development of such projects, Kazakhstan will become interesting and promising for major international players,” noted Almat Karamanov, Chief Executive Officer B2B at Kazakhtelecom JSC.

The operators intend to complete the largest project in the Caucasus and Central Asia for the construction of a fiber-optic communication line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea on the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan route by the end of next year. A high-level design (HLD) has already been developed, a detailed roadmap has been approved and after the feasibility study the construction of "optics" along the bottom of the Caspian Sea will be implemented. The main route of the submarine line will run from Aktau (Kazakhstan) to Siyazan (Azerbaijan) with the total length of more than 340 kilometers. A reserve channel with length of about 330 kilometers will be laid from the Kazakh port of Kuryk to Buzovna, near Baku.

AzerTelecom, part of NEQSOL Holding, is the leading communication operator of Azerbaijan connecting the country with the global Internet network.

Kazakhtelecom is the largest telecommunications company in Kazakhstan, with the status of a national telecommunications operator.