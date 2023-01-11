Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation, Serbian Chamber of Commerce, Industry sign MoU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers') Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Agreement to enhance prospects for cooperation with Serbian business circles, as well as increase the export-import potential of business entities and investments in both countries, Trend reports citing the Confederation.

Furthermore, cooperation with business support organizations in other countries continues as well to expand economic ties in line with ASK's priorities in foreign relations.

According to the agreement, ASK and the Chamber of Commerce plan to conduct joint business missions, exhibitions, business forums, implement joint projects, as well as exchange information, and study best practices with the involvement of experts.