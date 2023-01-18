Azerbaijan's state budget revenues increase in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan increased by 16.2 percent, reaching 30.6 billion manat ($18 billion) in 2022, Trend reports referring to the State Statistics Committee.

According to the committee, state budget expenditures increased by 16.7 percent compared to 2021 and amounted to 32 billion manat ($18.8 billion). This resulted in a budget deficit of 1.3 billion manat ($764.7 million).

On October 24, 2022, the bill 'On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023' was submitted to the Parliament. The project predicted state budget revenues for 2023 in the amount of 30.7 billion manat ($18.04 billion), growing by 5.2 percent against 2022, and 16.4 percent compared to 2021.