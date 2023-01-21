Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 20.502 manat (0.63 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 49.6774 manat (1.55 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,247.7225 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold January 9 3,188.588 January 16 3,267.162 January 10 3,180.989 January 17 3,249.499 January 11 3,193.8835 January 18 3,228.6315 January 12 3,203.65 January 19 3,246.66 January 13 3,223.115 January 20 3,246.66 Average weekly 3,198.0451 Average weekly 3,247.7225

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.6331 manat (3.93 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.6301 manat, which was 0.3195 manat (0.79 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver January 9 40.7717 January 16 41.5161 January 10 40.0044 January 17 41.1161 January 11 40.2520 January 18 40.7524 January 12 40.1542 January 19 39.8830 January 13 40.3707 January 20 39.8830 Average weekly 40.3106 Average weekly 40.6301

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has dropped by 44.8375 manat (2.46 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum fell by 45.8609 manat (2.5 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,789.301 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum January 9 1,852.575 January 16 1,821.499 January 10 1,838.89 January 17 1,807.0405 January 11 1,839.553 January 18 1,764.6425 January 12 1,828.1715 January 19 1,776.6615 January 13 1,816.62 January 20 1,776.6615 Average weekly 1,835.1619 Average weekly 1,789.301

The price of an ounce of palladium has reduced by 92.701 manat (3.08 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 90.3006 manat (2.96 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,959.5028 manat.