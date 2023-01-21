Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 20.502 manat (0.63 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 49.6774 manat (1.55 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,247.7225 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
January 9
|
3,188.588
|
January 16
|
3,267.162
|
January 10
|
3,180.989
|
January 17
|
3,249.499
|
January 11
|
3,193.8835
|
January 18
|
3,228.6315
|
January 12
|
3,203.65
|
January 19
|
3,246.66
|
January 13
|
3,223.115
|
January 20
|
3,246.66
|
Average weekly
|
3,198.0451
|
Average weekly
|
3,247.7225
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.6331 manat (3.93 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.6301 manat, which was 0.3195 manat (0.79 percent) more compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
January 9
|
40.7717
|
January 16
|
41.5161
|
January 10
|
40.0044
|
January 17
|
41.1161
|
January 11
|
40.2520
|
January 18
|
40.7524
|
January 12
|
40.1542
|
January 19
|
39.8830
|
January 13
|
40.3707
|
January 20
|
39.8830
|
Average weekly
|
40.3106
|
Average weekly
|
40.6301
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has dropped by 44.8375 manat (2.46 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum fell by 45.8609 manat (2.5 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,789.301 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
January 9
|
1,852.575
|
January 16
|
1,821.499
|
January 10
|
1,838.89
|
January 17
|
1,807.0405
|
January 11
|
1,839.553
|
January 18
|
1,764.6425
|
January 12
|
1,828.1715
|
January 19
|
1,776.6615
|
January 13
|
1,816.62
|
January 20
|
1,776.6615
|
Average weekly
|
1,835.1619
|
Average weekly
|
1,789.301
The price of an ounce of palladium has reduced by 92.701 manat (3.08 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 90.3006 manat (2.96 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,959.5028 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
January 9
|
3,098.1225
|
January 16
|
3,011.499
|
January 10
|
3,031.763
|
January 17
|
2,997.8395
|
January 11
|
3,020.6875
|
January 18
|
2,950.5795
|
January 12
|
3,028.2865
|
January 19
|
2,918.798
|
January 13
|
3,070.1575
|
January 20
|
2,918.798
|
Average weekly
|
3,049.8034
|
Average weekly
|
2,959.5028