...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 21 January 2023 12:59 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 20.502 manat (0.63 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 49.6774 manat (1.55 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,247.7225 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

January 9

3,188.588

January 16

3,267.162

January 10

3,180.989

January 17

3,249.499

January 11

3,193.8835

January 18

3,228.6315

January 12

3,203.65

January 19

3,246.66

January 13

3,223.115

January 20

3,246.66

Average weekly

3,198.0451

Average weekly

3,247.7225

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.6331 manat (3.93 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.6301 manat, which was 0.3195 manat (0.79 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

January 9

40.7717

January 16

41.5161

January 10

40.0044

January 17

41.1161

January 11

40.2520

January 18

40.7524

January 12

40.1542

January 19

39.8830

January 13

40.3707

January 20

39.8830

Average weekly

40.3106

Average weekly

40.6301

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has dropped by 44.8375 manat (2.46 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum fell by 45.8609 manat (2.5 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,789.301 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

January 9

1,852.575

January 16

1,821.499

January 10

1,838.89

January 17

1,807.0405

January 11

1,839.553

January 18

1,764.6425

January 12

1,828.1715

January 19

1,776.6615

January 13

1,816.62

January 20

1,776.6615

Average weekly

1,835.1619

Average weekly

1,789.301

The price of an ounce of palladium has reduced by 92.701 manat (3.08 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 90.3006 manat (2.96 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,959.5028 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

January 9

3,098.1225

January 16

3,011.499

January 10

3,031.763

January 17

2,997.8395

January 11

3,020.6875

January 18

2,950.5795

January 12

3,028.2865

January 19

2,918.798

January 13

3,070.1575

January 20

2,918.798

Average weekly

3,049.8034

Average weekly

2,959.5028
