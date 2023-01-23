Entrepreneurs get acquainted with activities of Baku SME House (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. More than 30 entrepreneurs employed in various sectors of the economy have gotten acquainted with the activities of the Baku SME House, Trend reports.

The leadership of the Baku SME House held a meeting with the subjects and business members of Azerbaijan’s Marsol LLC to get acquainted with the opportunities created for entrepreneurs in the SME House, including G2B (government-to-business) and B2B (business-to-business) services, a start-up development center, mediation and training rooms.

It was noted that the unification of services provided to entrepreneurs by state institutions and private companies in a single center will save time and costs for business entities.

Entrepreneurs expressed satisfaction with the conditions created for them in the Baku SME House and noted that they will actively use its services.

In the course of familiarization with the SME House, answers were given to questions of interest to entrepreneurs.

The Baku SME House opened on January 6, 2023, in Baku with the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and is a single center for providing services to business entities.

It offers a wide range of services from dozens of government agencies and private organizations. Besides, it has centers for the free provision of training services.

The main advantage of SME houses is that entrepreneurs receive business services in a single location, thereby saving time and operating costs, and the level of service provided to entrepreneurs can be measured.