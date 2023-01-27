Azerbaijan reveals funds allocated to fixed capital in non-oil sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The funds allocated to the non-oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan grew by 13.6 percent and amounted to 12.8 billion manat ($7.5 billion) compared to a year earlier, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

"Last year, the funds allocated to the fixed capital increased by 5.5 percent and reached 18.2 billion manat ($10.7 billion), compared to a year earlier," said the tweet.

An increase in the investments allocated to Azerbaijan's fixed capital from domestic sources amounted to 13.8 percent, compared to 2021.

According to the minister, the investments allocated to the fixed capital by the state-owned organizations grew by 17.0 percent, whilst the investments allocated to the fixed capital by the non-state organizations increased by 6.3 percent. The investments allocated to the construction work rose by 16.7 percent.