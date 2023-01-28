Azerbaijan establishes fines for changing mobile device's IMEI number to prevent avoiding its registration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Azerbaijan has established fines for changing or copying the mobile device's IMEI number (International Mobile Equipment Identity) in order to prevent avoiding mobile device registration, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved changes to the Administrative Offenses Code.

According to the law, individuals will be fined from 300 ($176.4) to 400 manat ($235.2), officials – from 1,000 ($588) to 1,500 manat ($882), legal entities – from 3,000 ($1,764) to 4,000 manat ($2,352) if the above requirement is violated.

If a person who has been given an administrative penalty commits the repeated offense within one year from the date of the relevant decision's entering into force, individuals will be fined from 600 ($352.8) to 800 manat ($470.4), officials – from 2,000 ($1,176) to 2,500 manat ($1,470), and legal entities – from 9,000 ($5,292) to 12,000 manat ($7,056).

The law will come into force on April 1, 2023.