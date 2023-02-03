TAP to enhance diversification of EU's energy supply - Greek official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is a strategic infrastructure that enhances the diversification of the EU's energy supply, Alexandra Sdoukou, Secretary General for Energy and Mineral Resources at the Ministry for the Environment and Energy of Greece, said at the ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held in Baku, Trend reports.

"It also serves as a backbone pipeline facilitating the development of a connected network infrastructure. I would like to emphasize our support for TAP's efforts to double capacity," she said.

He added that other markets in South-East Europe can benefit from an increase in TAP capacity.

According to Sdoukou, in the near future, Greece may get additional 1 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonization objectives.

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) connects Bulgaria with the Southern Gas Corridor and will enable secure supplies from a variety of sources to several countries in Southeast and Central Europe, including Moldova and Ukraine.

The pipeline is set to transport 1 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas per year to Bulgaria. Its capacity is 3 billion cubic meters with the possibility of expanding to 5 billion cubic meters per year.

The opening ceremony of the IGB was held in Greece's Komotini on July 8, while the inauguration ceremony was held in Bulgaria on October 1, 2022.