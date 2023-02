BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power have signed a "Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of an onshore wind energy project with a capacity of 1 GW," Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The document was signed in Baku during the 9th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 1st Ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

