Azerbaijan exempts online donations to victims of earthquake in Türkiye from taxes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Donations made through online payment systems to the victims of the deadly earthquake that struck Türkiye on February 6 aren't subject to taxes, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Tax Committee under the Ministry of Economy.

"Currently, payments made by citizens in electronic form in order to provide assistance to victims of the earthquake in Türkiye that are not related to the purchase of any works or services provided through electronic commerce are not subject to VAT at the rate of 18 percent," said the statement.

The state committee also added that, in case the purchases have been taxed, the customers should contact the banks of which they are clients and through which the transfer was made.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 8,574 people were killed, 49,133 people were injured, and 5,894 buildings were destroyed.