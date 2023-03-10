Development of transport routes – matter of priority for Azerbaijan, says minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The development of transport routes is a matter of priority for Azerbaijan, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said during the panel session within the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that the ministry is currently conducting very efficient work jointly with partners.

"In recent years, we have achieved an increase in efficiency. The Zangazur corridor will provide additional potential as well. During the last period, two international airports have been built on the country's liberated lands," Nabiyev added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.