Kenya to be critical partner for Europe in green hydrogen supply - President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Kenya will be a critical partner to Europe in the supply of green hydrogen, William Ruto, President of Kenya, said, addressing the 9th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, Trend reports.

"Hydrogen produces using renewable energy can be exported to any part of the world, including Europe. Germany's green hydrogen strategies anticipate that the country will have to import 85 percent of its green hydrogen requirements by 2030," he said.

According to the President, as Europe supports reliable supply chains for green hydrogen and rules-based international hydrogen markets, Kenya is a good investment partner to help decarbonize the German economy and green the EU manufacturing capacities.

"We have the road ahead mapped out for green growth, and we are well on track to be the green energy hub. We offer especially to Europe the potential for a strategic green energy partnership. That partnership requires private and public investment, to build together on the assets we have. We can accelerate the energy transition radically reducing greenhouse gas emissions while at the same time protecting our economic growth," he noted.

Ruto also pointed out that Europe remains one of the biggest investors and trading partners in Africa's economies more broadly.

"It goes without saying that Africa-European relations have helped create millions of jobs and remain a critical cornerstone of our future," he concluded.